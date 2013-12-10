Vrba delighted with 'amazing' Moscow win

Vrba guided his side to a place in the UEFA Europa League with victory on Tuesday in his final match at the helm before taking charge of the Czech Republic national team.

Plzen left it late to complete their comeback, scoring twice in the last 14 minutes after Ahmed Musa's 65th-minute opener.

"It was an amazing game which will long be remembered in Plzen," Vrba told Ceska televize after the Czech champions extended their European journey into the new year for a third season running.

"I will remember it for a lifetime. (I am) glad we managed to get into the spring part of the European Cup. We (are the) first Czech team that (has) advanced to the spring of the cup for the third year in a row."

CSKA ended the game with nine men thanks to the dismissals of Alan Dzagoev and Pontus Wernbloom in the second half.

Together with CSKA counterpart Leonid Slutsky, Vrba acknowledged the dismissal of Dzagoev, which came with CSKA 1-0 up, was crucial in turning the game Plzen's way.

"(It) certainly influenced the conclusion of the match that CSKA got a red card," Vrba added.

"We (had a) more open game, played offensively and had nothing to lose. We simplified the game and (that) led to the fact that we have turned the match."