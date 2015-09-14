Walcott: Arsenal's improvement will worry rivals

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott expects his team's rivals to become "more and more worried" about Arsene Wenger's men as the season progresses.

Goals from Walcott and Olivier Giroud helped Arsenal to a 2-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday as they made it three victories in five Premier League matches.

Wenger's side have been questioned early in the season, but they have conceded just three goals and sit fourth - five points behind Manchester City.

Walcott said points were all that mattered at this stage of the campaign and he believes Arsenal's improving form will be worrying rivals.

"When people say we're not playing great - we are starting to get to where we want to be," he said.

"And when we do hit that, people will be more and more worried. It’s the sign of a good team if you're steady going but still getting the results.

"It’s all about getting three points at this moment in time. No one is going to remember the start of the season. It's all about how we finish.

"People may not have seen the best of us yet but we are keeping clean sheets and creating a lot of chances. We're especially pleased with the clean sheet. We look very solid and we're not letting many chances against us."

Arsenal visit Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday before a clash against Chelsea on Saturday.