Walcott: I should have scored many more

Theo Walcott admitted that his finishing was not up to scratch in Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League win over Stoke City, but he was pleased to score at least one of his chances.

The England international opened the scoring just past the half-hour mark after a fine throughball from Mesut Ozil, but missed a number of chances before and after that strike.

Walcott's strike represented his first goal of the season and he is eager for more.

"I was disappointed because I should have got many, many more, but I’m in the chances so I’m happy with that," Walcott told Arsenal's official website.

"You’ve just got to adapt to the game you’re playing and then if players drop off, you keep on moving and hopefully create space for other people. That’s all that you can do and when you get given the opportunity you have to try to grab the goals when you can.

"Luckily I managed to grab one out of my many chances. Mesut’s ball was fantastic, and it was all down to the touch. It put the defender out of the game. I was pleased with that goal."

Walcott, 26, netted five goals in 14 Premier League appearances in 2014-15.