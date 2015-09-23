Walcott keen to emulate Wright

Theo Walcott is determined to follow in the footsteps of Ian Wright and become an Arsenal legend.

The 51-year-old scored 185 times during his seven-year spell with Arsenal and was their all-time top goal-scorer until he was eventually dethroned by Thierry Henry in 2005.

Walcott is a big fan of the former England international and is keen to learn from Wright's movement and calm finishing.

"I loved him [along with] everything about his style of football because he always played smiling," Walcott told Arsenal Player.

"He obviously scored so many goals and caused havoc for defenders. He wasn't the tallest man in the world but the amount of pressure he would put on defenders just scared them.

"I can learn from the runs he made, the pace he had in his game and his finishing. When he was in the box he didn't panic. That's something that I have been learning, that when you're in the box you have a lot more time than you think. He made it look very easy. That's something that I'm taking out of his game and I'm starting to learn.

"He's obviously scored so many goals for the club and they're all so different as well. He scored all sorts of goals and that's what you want from a striker, to be able to score any goal. He could just change a game just like that and that's the sign of a special player.

"He is one of those who is in the history books and he is definitely a cult hero."

Walcott has scored 78 goals in all competitions for Arsenal since joining them from Southampton in January 2006.