Quiz! Can you name every club Ian Wright scored against in the Premier League?

Ian Wright never scored a Premier League goal for Crystal Palace. By the time the Premier League was formed in 1992, he was already an Arsenal player.

But Wrighty, believe it or not, became Palace's greatest post-war goalscorer during his stint at the club. He then repeated the feat for the Gunners, becoming their outright top goalscorer in 1997/98 with a Highbury hat-trick - he managed 185 goals, all in all for Arsenal.

Wright then moved to West Ham United, where he racked up a few more goals to boot - not bad for a man who only turned professional in his early 20s and was playing Sunday League at the age that most footballers are breaking into the big time.

Wrighty was one of a kind, alright. A natural goalscorer with fantastic charisma. Fans loved him, defences hated him.

