Spain international Nico Williams is highly thought of by those at Arsenal

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their ongoing pursuit of Nico Williams – who is a dream signing for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have made recruiting a new no.9 a priority this summer, with moves for Victor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Williams all cited within the last few months.

At 22, the latter is ranked at no.25 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now, and Arsenal's decision-makers may have been given fresh hope that a potential summer move could still be on the cards.

Nico Williams is wanted by some of Europe's biggest clubs this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With fellow La Liga star Martin Zubimendi already rumoured to be on his way to the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta is wasting no time in making his intentions clear ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Gunners downfall in the second half of the campaign was in some part down to the injuries to their forward line, with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka all spending long periods on the treatment table.

Bukayo Saka missed 19 games for Arsenal this season (Image credit: Alamy)

But there is new hope further forward additions are on the horizon, especially with Williams said to now be of no interest for Barcelona during the off-season.

The 22-year-old has 11 goals to his name as we reach the climax of the La Liga campaign and with his Spanish play style impressing Arsenal's representatives, hopes of a move have been restored in recent days.

"Nico Williams was one of the candidates last season, but we decided on [Dani] Olmo and other options are currently being considered," Barcelona chief Joan Laporta explained as quoted by 3cat.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have all been in superb goalscoring form for the Catalan giants this year, but it seems Arsenal have been handed a clear sight at landing Williams this year.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Nico Williams isn't of interest this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Gyokeres would perhaps present the best value for money, but it depends whether Arteta wants to have an out-and-out goalscorer, or more of a wide forward who can play centrally if required.

Williams' release clause stands at a reported €58million (£49m) and when number nine's are seemingly so hard to come by, it appears Arsenal have a key decision to make as to which frontman they see leading the line next season.