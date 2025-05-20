Why Arsenal have a clear run now to sign Nico Williams and complete dream Mikel Arteta buy
Arsenal have been heavily linked with Nico Williams
Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their ongoing pursuit of Nico Williams – who is a dream signing for Mikel Arteta.
The Gunners have made recruiting a new no.9 a priority this summer, with moves for Victor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Williams all cited within the last few months.
At 22, the latter is ranked at no.25 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now, and Arsenal's decision-makers may have been given fresh hope that a potential summer move could still be on the cards.
Arsenal given HUGE boost as Nico Williams links resurface once again
With fellow La Liga star Martin Zubimendi already rumoured to be on his way to the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta is wasting no time in making his intentions clear ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.
The Gunners downfall in the second half of the campaign was in some part down to the injuries to their forward line, with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka all spending long periods on the treatment table.
But there is new hope further forward additions are on the horizon, especially with Williams said to now be of no interest for Barcelona during the off-season.
The 22-year-old has 11 goals to his name as we reach the climax of the La Liga campaign and with his Spanish play style impressing Arsenal's representatives, hopes of a move have been restored in recent days.
"Nico Williams was one of the candidates last season, but we decided on [Dani] Olmo and other options are currently being considered," Barcelona chief Joan Laporta explained as quoted by 3cat.
Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have all been in superb goalscoring form for the Catalan giants this year, but it seems Arsenal have been handed a clear sight at landing Williams this year.
In FourFourTwo's view, Gyokeres would perhaps present the best value for money, but it depends whether Arteta wants to have an out-and-out goalscorer, or more of a wide forward who can play centrally if required.
Williams' release clause stands at a reported €58million (£49m) and when number nine's are seemingly so hard to come by, it appears Arsenal have a key decision to make as to which frontman they see leading the line next season.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.