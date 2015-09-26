Walcott: More to come from Alexis

Arsenal attacker Theo Walcott expects Alexis Sanchez to flourish in the weeks to come after he opened his account for 2015-16 in the 5-2 Premier League win over Leicester City on Saturday.

The Chile international had failed to score in eight appearances in all competitions until his hat-trick against Leicester and Walcott expects more goals from his team-mate over the next few weeks.

"Alexis is a top-quality player and even when he is not scoring goals he works so hard for us. He tracks back and does a lot for the team," Walcott told the official Arsenal website.

"I am sure he going to flourish now with many, many more important goals.

"It had been a long time coming, he knew that himself. But he is very pleased now."

Walcott was impressive in Arsenal's win at the King Power Stadium, too, as he netted once and looked dangerous throughout the game, and he was delighted with his own contribution.

"It was one of my best performances since the knee injury and, before that, the Tottenham game," he said.

"I have always said I want to play up front. When I get the opportunity I can improve and learn the position a little more.

"The manager has had faith in me and I just want to repay him."