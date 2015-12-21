Walcott: Players like Ozil make the difference

Theo Walcott believes Mesut Ozil's red-hot form is making the difference in Arsenal's tilt at the Premier League title.

Ozil laid on goals for Walcott on Olivier Giroud as Arsenal saw off fellow title favourites Manchester City 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

Victory put Arsenal four points clear of third-placed City, as well as helping them keep pace with Premier League leaders Leicester City, who host Manuel Pellegrini's side next week.

The Germany international's tally of 15 assists from 16 games leads the league by a distance and Walcott is revelling in linking up with the playmaker.

"Mesut sees things. He knows when you are going to make your run," Walcott told Sky Sports.

"It makes life easier for us to have players like him who make the difference.

"He gives so much to the team, both going forward and also defensively."

Ozil, meanwhile, remained humble on a personal level after yet another fine outing, but is confident Arsenal have what it takes to win the Premier League title.

"I am just happy to help the team. All my team-mates help me so I can play my own game. I try to do my best," Ozil stated.

"We have had a lot of games in recent weeks, difficult games. So we are very happy to win against City. I am delighted with the three points.

"We believe in ourselves. We beat the big teams and know we can win the league. We will give our best all season."