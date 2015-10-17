Walcott senses title opportunity

Theo Walcott believes Arsenal are in a good position to end their long wait for the Premier League title this season - as long as their mentality is correct.

Arsene Wenger's side sit just two points adrift of table-topping Manchester City after recording a stunning victory over Manchester United going into the international break.

United were blown away by a whirlwind start from Arsenal a fortnight ago, with an Alexis Sanchez double sandwiching Mesut Ozil's strike to give them a 3-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

Walcott, 26, impressed in his favoured central striker role in that match, and the England forward is bullish about his team's chances of winning the league for the first time since 2004 if the players can maintain their focus.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Watford, Walcott told Sky Sports: "It could be our year this year but we need to focus on not looking too far ahead - that is important.

"The sense in the dressing room at this moment in time, the players that are in there believe we need to be doing better, we have got the talent it is just, at times, the work ethic may not be there.

"You can sense from the Manchester United game that if we continue to play like that we can beat anyone, we really can.

"Each individual player, when you look at our opposition, we are better than anyone, it is just believing in that and getting that belief in the team.

"[Belief] is definitely showing in patches but, more so in the Premier League, it is becoming a regular occurrence.

"We just need to continue that belief. At times, that belief has not been there and, sensing it now, it is probably the strongest it has ever been since I have been at the club and that is good sign."