Wanyama denies reports over Arsenal move

A story in a British newspaper attributed quotes to the Kenya international in which he is claimed to have to told the publication that Wenger is keen to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

But the former Celtic man took to Twitter to issue a quick rebuttal.

He wrote: "I have to make it clear that I have not said what as [sic] been brought up today am professional and will never say that. To cut the story short have never spoken to Wenger."