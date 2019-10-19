Warburton hails ‘outstanding’ Eze after he helps QPR to victory

Manager Mark Warburton believes there is much more to come from Ebere Eze after he played a key role in QPR’s 3-2 victory at Hull.

Eze earned, and then scored, two second-half penalties for the visitors to lift Rangers into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places.

But the 21-year-old’s two goals were supplemented by an impressive display from the outset – with his surging, deep run to earn QPR’s first penalty the high point.

Warburton said: “He’s a very talented player and he’s a great character. But he’s a young player and he’s got loads of potential and development left in him.

“He’s got loads of work to do to realise that potential. He’s the type of player that will score outstanding goals for you and create goals for you.

“I thought he was very, very good in the second half. I was delighted for him, he was outstanding, but it’s about the team.”

QPR were much the better side for long periods, but they had to do it the hard way when Jarrod Bowen’s half-volley put Hull in front after 21 minutes.

But once Ryan Manning equalised 60 seconds before half-time an away victory felt inevitable.

Hull substitute Josh Magennis scored in stoppage time to make it 3-2, but Eze had left such a deep imprint upon the game – with penalties after 78 and 88 minutes – that it was always going to be a consolation goal.

QPR have now won six times from eight league games, but their manager is not taking a thing for granted.

Warburton said: “I felt, very respectfully, it was a fully-justified victory.

“We know the threat and quality within the ranks of Hull – they are so dangerous in what they do – so we had to be at our best.

“I thought in the second half we were very good.

“We were one of the favourites for relegation at the start of the season. We’ve got one of the smaller budgets, but the players have worked really hard.

“We are creating chances and we look dangerous going forward.

“It’s a big three points for us, but if you start running away from yourself you get hurt. But if we win 3-2 every game for the rest of the season I’ll be a very happy man.”

Counterpart Grant McCann accepted Hull had been second best – especially in the second half.

The East Yorkshire club are just four points outside the relegation zone and have now conceded six goals in two league games.

McCann said: “I thought it was a good goal from Jarrod to put us in the lead.

“We could have gone in 2-0 at half-time but we let them get that goal before half-time.

“Second half, I thought we were disappointing. I don’t think we kept the ball well enough, probably for most of the game, really.

“We kept turning the ball over too quickly and that gave them a foothold in the game and didn’t give us a chance.

“We know we were nowhere near where we can be. We didn’t get going.”

McCann added: “It’s always concerning when you lose, of course it is, but we’ll not dwell on it too much.

“We’ll look at it and analyse it on Monday – as a group and with the staff. We’ll make sure we try and improve and get from it.

“He (Eze) is excellent, but I’m disappointed with us.”