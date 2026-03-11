How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal: Free stream details and TV info as the Gunners head to Germany
Arsenal are still the bookies' favourites to win the Champions League as they face Bayer Leverkusen next
Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal today as the Gunners head to the BayArena for their last 16 first-leg clash, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.
• Date: Wednesday 11 March 2026
• Kick-off time: 5:45pm GMT / 1:45pm ET
• Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen
• Free Stream: Virgin Media Play (IRE)
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN
Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal meet in the first of Wednesday's four last 16 tie first legs.
Kasper Hjulmand's side are 20+ points away from runaway league leaders Bayern in the Bundesliga and will have their work cutout against Premier League favourites Arsenal.
FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.
How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal for free
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal will be live-streamed for free with English commentary in Ireland on Virgin Media Play. The match is also available on the Virgin Media Two TV channel.
Stream the Champions League Free with Virgin Media Play
In Ireland, Virgin Media Play will show four Champions League games a week with English commentary, including Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal. All you need is a simple account and you'll be good to go – no subscription required.
Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal from anywhere
A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.
Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks Virgin Media Play
🎁 Free Amazon Gift Card (up to £50)
How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal in the UK
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the game on the Discovery+ platform.
Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+
TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the Discovery+ streaming platform for £30.99 a month.
SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard
Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal in the US
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.
Watch the Champions League on Paramount+
CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.
SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26
How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal live through Stan Sport.
Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal: Preview
Hjulmand has helped to steady the ship since Erik ten Hag's early sacking, with Leverkusen now into the knockout stages of the Champions League and 6th in the Bundesliga table at present.
The German side will have to be at their very best to disrupt Arsenal's tip-top form in Europe, and they are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions heading into this one.
A 3-3 draw with Freiburg at the weekend wasn't the ideal preparation, as former Dortmund man Matthias Ginter notched a late equaliser in that six-goal encounter.
Mark Flekken (knee), Loic Bade (hamstring), Arthur (ligament), Lucas Vazquez (calf), Eliesse Ben Seghir (calf), Nathan Tella (foot) and Patrik Schick (muscle) are in the infirmary and expected to play no part.
- More: Arsenal chasing 'the next Pedri' with €20m bid confirmed: report
- Read now: Martin Odegaard exclusive with Guillem Balague for FourFourTwo: 'I believe this is going to be our year'
- Extra: If Arsenal win the Premier League, it will be one of the finest achievements of any team in the last decade – and Fabian Hurzeler's comments prove it
Arsenal booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a narrow victory over Mansfield Town on Saturday, thanks to Eberechi Eze's 66th-minute winner.
That result means Mikel Arteta's side are still going strong on all four fronts this season, with the narrow chance of a quadruple still within reach.
The Gunners head to Germany full of confidence and are now unbeaten in 11 after that 3-2 loss against Manchester United at the Emirates back in January.
Eight wins from eight in the league phase gives them a healthy spring in their step ahead of this one, although William Saliba (ankle), Martin Odegaard (knee) and Ben White (knock) are doubts for Wednesday.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Arsenal
FourFourTwo thinks this may be tighter than most expect but we still think Arteta's men will win again in Europe.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
