How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal: Free stream details and TV info as the Gunners head to Germany

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli drives forward with the ball in the FA Cup

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal today as the Gunners head to the BayArena for their last 16 first-leg clash, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal meet in the first of Wednesday's four last 16 tie first legs.

Kasper Hjulmand's side are 20+ points away from runaway league leaders Bayern in the Bundesliga and will have their work cutout against Premier League favourites Arsenal.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal: Preview

Hjulmand has helped to steady the ship since Erik ten Hag's early sacking, with Leverkusen now into the knockout stages of the Champions League and 6th in the Bundesliga table at present.

The German side will have to be at their very best to disrupt Arsenal's tip-top form in Europe, and they are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions heading into this one.

A 3-3 draw with Freiburg at the weekend wasn't the ideal preparation, as former Dortmund man Matthias Ginter notched a late equaliser in that six-goal encounter.

Mark Flekken (knee), Loic Bade (hamstring), Arthur (ligament), Lucas Vazquez (calf), Eliesse Ben Seghir (calf), Nathan Tella (foot) and Patrik Schick (muscle) are in the infirmary and expected to play no part.

Arsenal booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a narrow victory over Mansfield Town on Saturday, thanks to Eberechi Eze's 66th-minute winner.

That result means Mikel Arteta's side are still going strong on all four fronts this season, with the narrow chance of a quadruple still within reach.

The Gunners head to Germany full of confidence and are now unbeaten in 11 after that 3-2 loss against Manchester United at the Emirates back in January.

Eight wins from eight in the league phase gives them a healthy spring in their step ahead of this one, although William Saliba (ankle), Martin Odegaard (knee) and Ben White (knock) are doubts for Wednesday.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Arsenal

FourFourTwo thinks this may be tighter than most expect but we still think Arteta's men will win again in Europe.