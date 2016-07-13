Warm PSG welcome delights Ben Arfa

Paris Saint-Germain winger Hatem Ben Arfa has been delighted with his initial settling in period with the club after making his debut in their pre-season victory over West Brom.

Ben Arfa made his first appearance following his move from Nice in Austria on Wednesday, with Unai Emery's first game in charge ending in a 2-1 win after second-half strikes from substitutes Adrien Rabiot and Lucas Moura ensured David Luiz's early own goal would not be costly.

The 29-year-old has relished training camp with his new PSG team-mates, but enjoyed getting back out on the pitch against West Brom.

"The training camp has gone very well after I settled into the squad," Ben Arfa told PSG's official website.

"I have been very warmly welcomed and I was happy to meet everyone. As far as the match goes, it's always good to get back onto the pitch.

"In spite of the conditions, we managed to keep possession. It's only a pre-season game, and we are slowly going to get up to speed."

. on PSG's preseason debut: "I'm very happy with the players' work" July 13, 2016

Emery, meanwhile, was impressed by the character shown by his side to get the victory.

He said: "I am very happy with the result. Though that is not the most important thing, that counts for the confidence.

"Above all I am happy with the players' work. We have had 10 days of work and I am very happy with what has been achieved up to now.

"The match was more difficult in the first half, but it was important to let the young players play. In the second half, it was a little better with players like Lucas and Serge Aurier coming on. That is what enabled us to win."