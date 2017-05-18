WATCH: Celebrating Monaco stars invade Jardim's news conference

Post-match news conferences can be routine, low-key affairs, but Leonardo Jardim's after Monaco clinched the Ligue 1 title was very different!

After Wednesday's 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne secured first position, Jardim was speaking to reporters before being ambushed by his own team.

The ecstatic Monaco players soaked their head coach with juice and water, before serenading him by vociferously chanting his name.

The often reserved Jardim seemed to be enjoying it, clapping along and waving at the watching camera crews.

Watch the video here: