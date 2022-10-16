Watch: Hull City's goalposts SAWN DOWN, in extraordinary Championship match

If you think that the Championship is above a Sunday League malfunction, you'd be wrong – and Hull City fans can testify to that.

Ahead of the Tigers' match against Birmingham, the goalposts were found to be… too big. Yep, really. So what do you do when goalposts are too big? Take a saw to them?

Well, yes. Here's the footage of the bizarre incident…

Hull City v Birmingham has been delayed due to the goals being too big… And are now being SAWED two inches shorter! 😳pic.twitter.com/qpbSwm1WNIOctober 16, 2022 See more

Along with the posts being adjusted, Hawkeye had to be recalibrated as goal-line technology would have been tampered with.

Hull City have had a strange start to the season and find themselves struggling towards the bottom with just one win in five.

Pantomime villain Troy Deeney made matters worse by converting a penalty within 15 minutes to cap a dreadful start to the game for Hull – who could really do with the points.