WATCH: Mischievous Emery takes reporter's phone call

There has been much debate about what has changed at Arsenal under Unai Emery, but the new man echoed predecessor Arsene Wenger by answering a reporter's phone on Friday.

Wenger jokingly picked up a call during a post-match news conference after a big win over Chelsea in 2016 and this time it was Emery's turn to amuse the assembled media.

In between answering questions on Mesut Ozil's fitness and his ban of fruit juice at the training ground, Emery was interrupted by a phone call.

A mischievous grin stretching across his face, the Arsenal boss answered the phone sat in front of him that had been used as a dictaphone by one of the reporters present.

"Okay, good morning - or good afternoon," Emery greeted the person on the other end of the line. "Hi, I am Unai Emery. How are you? Yeah, we are working."