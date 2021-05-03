Watch: Mngqithi, Zinnbauer react after Downs thrash Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says his side put in a very good performance despite the scoreline suggesting otherwise, while Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has praised his side’s resilience as they picked up the 3-0 win while battling a packed schedule.

Goals from Ricardo Nascimento, Peter Shalulile and Lyle Lakay handed the Brazilians a comfortable 3-0 win over the Soweto giants.

After a tight first half, things opened up in the second as Downs punished errors from the Pirates backline scoring three goals to seal a comfortable victory in the end.

Speaking after the game to SuperSportTV, Mngqithi praised his side’s resilience and teamwork as they managed to steady the ship after a few wobbles in recent games.

Zinnbauer, on other hand, said that the scoreline didn’t reflect the game while also admitting that injuries and lack of training time played a massive role.

Watch the post-match reactions of both coaches here: