Watch: Mngqithi, Zinnbauer react after Downs thrash Pirates
By Dean Workman
Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says his side put in a very good performance despite the scoreline suggesting otherwise, while Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has praised his side’s resilience as they picked up the 3-0 win while battling a packed schedule.
Goals from Ricardo Nascimento, Peter Shalulile and Lyle Lakay handed the Brazilians a comfortable 3-0 win over the Soweto giants.
After a tight first half, things opened up in the second as Downs punished errors from the Pirates backline scoring three goals to seal a comfortable victory in the end.
Speaking after the game to SuperSportTV, Mngqithi praised his side’s resilience and teamwork as they managed to steady the ship after a few wobbles in recent games.
Zinnbauer, on other hand, said that the scoreline didn’t reflect the game while also admitting that injuries and lack of training time played a massive role.
Watch the post-match reactions of both coaches here:
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.