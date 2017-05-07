WATCH: Sydney FC celebrate A-League Grand Final success
After their thrilling win over Melbourne Victory in the A-League Grand Final, Sydney FC celebrated in style.
Sydney FC have begun the celebrations after their dramatic A-League Grand Final win over Melbourne Victory.
Graham Arnold's side prevailed 4-2 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 following extra time, goalkeeper Danny Vukovic saving the decisive spot-kick from Marco Rojas to allow Milos Ninkovic to hit the winner and seal glory.
Sydney were hot favourites having topped the regular-season table by 17 points, but were pushed all the way in a tense and fiercely competitive final, with 11 bookings handed out.
And they celebrated their first championship since 2010 in emphatic style after the spot-kick drama.
What a moment! May 7, 2017
YOUR CHAMPIONS!! BEST. EVER. May 7, 2017
Congratulations, Graham Arnold. May 7, 2017
Scenes!!!! May 7, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.