WATCH: Sydney FC celebrate A-League Grand Final success

Sydney FC have begun the celebrations after their dramatic A-League Grand Final win over Melbourne Victory.

Graham Arnold's side prevailed 4-2 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 following extra time, goalkeeper Danny Vukovic saving the decisive spot-kick from Marco Rojas to allow Milos Ninkovic to hit the winner and seal glory.

Sydney were hot favourites having topped the regular-season table by 17 points, but were pushed all the way in a tense and fiercely competitive final, with 11 bookings handed out.

And they celebrated their first championship since 2010 in emphatic style after the spot-kick drama.