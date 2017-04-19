WATCH: Toni Kroos' son scored at the Bernabeu...and the Bayern Munich fans loved it!

Losing any game as a supporter is disappointing, but particularly a Champions League quarter-final tie in which several contentious decisions go against your side.

That was the case for Bayern Munich fans inside the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, as the Bavarians crashed out 6-3 on aggregate to Real Madrid following a harsh red card for Arturo Vidal and two controversial goals for Cristiano Ronaldo in extra-time.

So, one could forgive the Bayern faithful if they were feeling grumpy over their misfortune, but to the credit of the supporters that stayed behind after kick-off they showed their good nature towards ex-midfielder Toni Kroos and his young son.

Kroos had entered the pitch with his four-year-old son, Leon, for a post-match kickaround.

The youngster approached the goal and, after several touches, shot into the empty goal where he was greeted by loud cheers from the Bayern fans.

More cheers followed when Kroos junior waved at the supporters, while Kroos senior was also afforded a warm round of applause by his old club.

Watch the heart-warming moment below: