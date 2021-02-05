Watch: Tuchel, Mount pleased with step foward after victory over Spurs

Thomas Tuchel and Mason Mount both expressed their delight at what they called a step forward as Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in their London derby on Thursday evening.

Chelsea went ahead half-way through the first half of the encounter with Jorginho netting from the penalty spot.

The Blues, who are still looking to adjust to their new manager, produced a professional performance against a Spurs side who are struggling for form at the moment.

Tuchel was left pleased with his side’s intensity and willingness to adapt, while he did admit that they lacked the killer instinct to finish off the game.

Watch Tuchel’s post-match interview:

Mount admitted that he thought his team were in control throughout the game, played very well but need to sharpen up in front of goal.

Watch Mount’s postmatch interview: