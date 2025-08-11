Rodrygo has been linked with a move to the Premier League over the past few months

Manchetser City are the newest team to reportedly show interest in Real Madrid's Rodrygo.

Xabi Alonso looked to implement his 3-5-2 system at Real Madrid during the Club World Cup and it seems as though he deems the Brazilian winger surplus to requirements.

Rodrygo, who is ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now, has seen his influence at the Bernabeu wane since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester City to move for Rodrygo

Manchester City target Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates his assist at the 3-3 during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid v Real Sociedad at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 1, 2025 in Madrid Spain (Image credit: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Last season, Rodrygo managed 14 goals and 11 assists from the right-wing in a star studded Real Madrid side. However, it is believed that his preferred position is left-wing, but his rise to the top has coincided with that of Vinicius Jr's, who also plays that position and is ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now.

Rodrygo has subsequently shifted to the right, and following the signing of Mbappe, who also likes to operate in that area of the pitch, minutes in the Spanish capital appear increasingly hard to come by.

Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his second goal for Real Madrid against RB Salzburg in the Champions League in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham have all held a significant interest in bringing him to the Premier League, but for different reasons a move hasn't materialised. The Gunners, in particular, are keen to add a left-sided attacker this summer.

Spurs' latest transfer exploits may however pave the way for Manchester City to make a move for him late in the window.

The north London outfit are looking to add Manchester City attacker Savinho to their ranks, which may lead City to replace him with Rodrygo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Real Madrid will not stand in his way should an offer in the region of €100 million be presented for the winger, and it is made clear he wishes to leave.

Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo in action together for Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jack Grealish and James McAtee are both expected to leave Manchester City in the coming days, and whilst they wouldn't need replacing directly, an extra body would be needed should Savinho also move on.

He would join Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri as new signings at the Etihad this summer.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola embraces Kevin De Bruyne after the team's 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it would be a great bit of business for Pep Guardiola, should City pull it off. Much of their creativity in recent years has relied on the brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne but with his departure they need to fill that void.

You would imagine Rodrygo, alongside one of Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku would start most games, and it would allow two players to shoulder the creative burden, rather than just one.

Transfermarkt value Rodrygo at €90 million.