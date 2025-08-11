Jack Grealish's time at Manchester City is nearing an end.

The dynamic winger, who still holds the record as Manchester City's most expensive signing, has agreed to leave the Etihad Stadium to become part of the first team to play at Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

He made just seven Premier League starts last season, scoring and assisting once apiece.

Jack Grealish relaunching top level career with Everton

Jack Grealish of Manchester City celebrates with the Premier League trophy (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Much of the deal relied on Grealish giving his approval, which, according to TEAMtalk was provided over the weekend. Tottenham had shown tentative interest following the anterior cruciate ligament injury James Maddison suffered in pre-season, so it's a huge coup for Everton.

Grealish reportedly views the move as a perfect way to propel himself into Thomas Tuchel's England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. He didn't make Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024, and has a point to prove in that sense.

David Moyes has secured one of his key targets this transfer window (Image credit: Alamy)

David Ornstein of The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano confirmed the two clubs have come to agreement for the loan of Grealish on Monday, with the 29-year-old set to undergo a medical on Merseyside.

The Athletic report the Toffees will have the option to buy Grealish for a fee in the region of £50 million following the conclusion of his loan.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Grealish will be the sixth summer signing made by Everton, joining fellow Englishman Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Thierno Barry, Carlos Alcaraz, Adam Aznou and Mark Travers by making the switch to the blue side of Merseyside.

Transfermarkt currently value Grealish at €28 million.

Jack Grealish and Pep Guardiola during Manchester City's Premier League match at Luton in December 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view it is the perfect move for all involved. Its not a stretch to say that immediately Grealish becomes one of the best players in Everton's team, and he would play almost every week, if he can stay fit.

The fact Everton don't play in Europe, will allow him to recover and hopefully maintain his fitness levels, therefore allowing him to find his best form and force his way into Tuchel's thinking ahead of the World Cup.