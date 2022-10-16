Watch: Tyrone Mings makes possibly the worst defensive mistake of the season to gift Chelsea an opener against Aston Villa

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has had a hard season so far.

The England international had the captaincy stripped from him at the start of the season, with manager Steven Gerrard unsure how often he would be picked this season. Though Mings hasn't played too badly this season, however, criticism has still been rife.

On Monday night, the defender made a clumsy challenge against Nottingham Forest, conceding the free-kick that led to the Tricky Trees' opening goal. Still, that was nothing on his opening five minutes against Chelsea…

Watch Tyrone Mings' defensive mistake, as Aston Villa fall behind to Chelsea

A 𝗚𝗜𝗙𝗧 for Mason Mount! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/P1BE241d7rOctober 16, 2022 See more

As a looping cross came into the penalty area, the 6'4" Mings watched the flight of the ball and looked to rise to meet it with his head.

Angled so that he could clear the cross, Mings met the ball with his head, only for it to spin off at Mason Mount's feet for a tap in. It was a gift of a chance, with the mistake looking like a comedy assist from the England star.

Mings looked dejected in the aftermath of making the error, though Villa have at least recovered since to get back into the game and threaten Chelsea.

Chin up, Mingsy. It could happen to any of us.