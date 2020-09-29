Watch: Zwane, Sheppard speak about their appointment at Chiefs

Watch as Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have a heart to heart conversation following their appointment as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coaches to head coach Gavin Hunt.

The Glamour Boys named Hunt as Ernst Middendorp’s successor two weeks ago and have since moved swiftly in wrapping up their backroom staff by appointing Zwane and Sheppard to their technical team ahead of the new season.

Here is what the former Bafana Bafana duo had to say about Amakhosi: