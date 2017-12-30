Watford 1 Swansea City 2: Carvalhal makes winning start with stunning late turnaround

Swansea City produced a stunning late turnaround to win 2-1 at Watford in Carlos Carvalhal's first game in charge.

Jordan Ayew and Luciano Narsingh scored in the last five minutes after Andre Carrillo had given the hosts an 11th-minute lead.

Molla Wague had a goal harshly ruled out for a soft shove on Tammy Abraham early in the second half, while substitute Andre Gray should have done better when he fired straight at Lukasz Fabianski from a one-on-one scenario shortly before Ayew's leveller.

The equaliser came from a knockdown from Oli McBurnie, and fellow substitutes Narsingh and Nathan Dyer combined for the winner.

Dyer's low drive from distance was parried into Narsingh's path by Heurelho Gomes, and the Dutch winger coolly slotted home for Swansea's first Premier League away win since August.

The result lifts Swansea off the foot of the table, with West Brom set to face Arsenal on Sunday.