Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores not pressing the panic button just yet

Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores claims there is no panic over the club’s poor start to the season.

Sanchez Flores was brought back to Vicarage Road last month after the team, then under the stewardship of Javi Gracia, claimed just one point in their opening four Premier League games.

Sanchez Flores, who previously managed the club in the 2015-16 season, has so far overseen little improvement with the Hornets still bottom of the table with just three points from eight matches.

Yet the Spaniard claims it is far too early to be writing off his side.

“I don’t like to talk about that,” said Sanchez Flores at a press conference shown on the club’s website.

“This really is a big problem in football sometimes – (people) regard seasons finish in September-November. But to finish the season is in May. It’s 30 games ahead.

“So it’s impossible to think about what would happen. The only thing we can do is to work on the opposite side – not thinking that it was finished.

“(We are) thinking about how we can improve, how we can grow, how happy we will be. This is the spirit. The problem is the view is so short (term) in football right now.

“We’re not worried because that’s not a good word to represent what we feel. What we feel is we need to be responsible for this situation. So, there is a way we can care and at the same be positive.”

Watford are still to win in the league this term but at least claimed their first clean sheet in a goalless draw against Sheffield United last time out.

Sanchez Flores said: “Zero goals – we didn’t concede, (but) it doesn’t mean that everything was good. We made a lot of mistakes, we didn’t play in the way we wanted – even defensively.

“It is true we didn’t concede any important chances to the opponent but we know we need to work really hard if we want to be the kind of solid team that we’re looking for.”

Watford will look for a lift at Tottenham on Saturday.

Spurs have won just once in the past month and manager Mauricio Pochettino is facing scrutiny.

“He’s the best coach in the Premier League in the last few years,” said Sanchez Flores. “This is my opinion.

“Of course now is this is a difficult moment for him and for the team but for me he is best coach in the last four years.

“Everyone knows how tough Tottenham are. Just remember three months ago they were playing in the final of the Champions League.”