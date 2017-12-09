Watford boss Silva slams 'harsh' Zeegelaar dismissal

Watford boss Marco Silva has bemoaned referee Lee Probert for sending off Marvin Zeegelaar in the 1-0 Premier League defeat to Burnley.

Sean Dyche's side claimed all three points from a hard-fought encounter at Turf Moor - Scott Arfield tucking home from close range on the stroke of half-time.

Arfield's effort came just six minutes after Zeegelaar received a straight red card for a high lunge on Steven Defour.

The Dutchman did appear to have got the ball as well as the man, however, and Silva was quick to air his displeasure at Probert's decision.

"We knew before the game what type of match this would be. We started very well and controlled the first 20 minutes, including one or two clear goalscoring chances," Silva told BBC Sport.

"And then came the decision that influenced the whole of the match. Harsh, harsh, harsh, harsh decision by the referee.

"We had to compete the rest of the game 10 men against 11. It was an unfair game then as a result.

"I'm speaking now because I saw the challenge during the match and again at half-time.

"I don't want to talk here about the referee but I think everyone understands his big influence on the match. That one moment made a big difference."

While Watford are now without a win in three league games, Burnley's victory propelled them to 28 points - level with sixth-placed Arsenal.

Burnley could have doubled their lead in the second-half - Chris Wood and substitute Ashley Barnes both seeing goals ruled out for offside.

And unlike Silva, Dyche claims to have no doubts over Probert's decision.

"Watford had a very strong start to the season and we knew they're a strong side. We started slowly but overall delivered a strong performance," Dyche told BBC Sport.

"[Zeegelaar's] was definitely a red card - I thought so at the time, I've seen it afterwards and it's a poor challenge.

"But it's strange when the opposition go a man down because you're then in a fight where everyone expects you to win. But overall this is another big three points for us.

"The marvel of our squad is that we have players who can come into the team out of the blue and deliver great performances.

"I'm super-pleased for the team because it's not easy to win in the Premier League and this is another win."