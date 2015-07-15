Watford ease to pre-season win in Germany

Premier League newcomers Watford eased to a 4-1 win over German minnows SC Veri in the first match of their pre-season tour.

Striker Odion Ighalo helped himself to a first-half brace before Scotland international Ikechi Anya made it 3-0 at the interval with an excellent volley.

Anya stained his night's work by giving away a penalty, which Hamadi Al Ghaddioui converted for the hosts.

Fellow winger Lloyd Dyer made sure of victory by netting a fine solo goal 15 minutes from time.