Watford ease to pre-season win in Germany
Odion Ighalo netted a first-half brace as Watford got their pre-season tour up and running with a 4-1 over SC Veri in Germany.
Striker Odion Ighalo helped himself to a first-half brace before Scotland international Ikechi Anya made it 3-0 at the interval with an excellent volley.
Anya stained his night's work by giving away a penalty, which Hamadi Al Ghaddioui converted for the hosts.
Fellow winger Lloyd Dyer made sure of victory by netting a fine solo goal 15 minutes from time.
