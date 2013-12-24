Watford hit with FA charge over Ipswich draw

Furious Watford players were deemed to have taken their protests with referee Graham Scott too far after the official adjudged Gabriele Angella to have handled Frank Nouble's cross and awarded a penalty.

David McGoldrick converted from the spot, before Troy Deeney salvaged a 1-1 draw at Portman Road in Giuseppe Sannino's first game in charge of Watford.

The FA confirmed on Tuesday that Watford will face punishment for the manner in which they reacted to Scott's decision.

A statement on the FA's website said: "Watford have been charged for failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.‬

"It follows an incident which occurred in or around the 71st minute of their game at Ipswich Town on 21 December 2013‬.

"The club has until 6pm on 30 December 2013 to respond to the charge."