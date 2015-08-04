Watford show support for assaulted fan as police charge six

Watford supporter Nic Cruwys was presented with a pair of season tickets by the club on Tuesday, as six people were charged over his assault following a Championship fixture last season.

Mr Cruwys was set upon after Watford's 2-2 draw against Wolves at Molineux in March, suffering potentially life-changing head injuries as a result.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Tuesday that four men and two teenage boys had been charged over the incident in recent days, while two more remain on bail.

And, ahead of Watford's first season back in the Premier League, striker Troy Deeney handed over two season tickets and spoke of the unity that the squad felt in the aftermath of the incident.

"The situation was unpleasant but it brought everyone together," Deeney told Sky Sports. "Not just us players - the fans all came together, and it felt like one of our own had been hurt, and that was a key factor in why we managed to get a decent run towards the end of the season.

"It wasn't just about us, it was about Nic, and a fellow fan being hurt."

Daniel Lloyd, Joseph Lister, Robert Beech and Ryan Meer will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Septermber 18, while the two teenage boys - both 14 - are in Wolverhampton Youth Court on September 20.