Watford win never in doubt - Mazzarri

Walter Mazzarri "always believed" that Watford would find a winner despite leaving it late to beat Hull City 1-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

An 82nd-minute Michael Dawson own goal gifted the Hornets the three points that lifted them to seventh in the Premier League.

Mazzarri's men have 14 points from their last seven games ahead of a tough trip to Anfield to face Liverpool next weekend.

The Italian felt the result was reward for how his side started the game, striking the woodwork twice in a frantic opening 10 minutes.

"I am satisfied with the result and especially with how we played in the first 30 minutes. We started very quickly and hit the bar and post," Mazzarri told Watford's official website.

"We worked very hard at the beginning. It is normal when you spend a lot of energy and don't score that the game becomes harder. It is tough to go for 90 minutes how we did in the first five minutes."

Watford have now kept three consecutive clean sheets after conceding in each of their first seven league games.

"The team is growing. We are more secure defensively and we don't allow other teams to score," Mazzarri said.

"I always believed the win was coming."