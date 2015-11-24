We are thinking about Arsenal now, admits Silva

After seeing his side lose 4-0 away to Bayern Munich, Olympiacos coach Marco Silva quickly turned his attention to the crucial Champions League clash with Arsenal.

The Greek side were soundly beaten at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, despite Bayen having defender Holger Badstuber sent off early in the second half.

Yet despite the disappointing result on their travels, Olympiacos still have control of their own destiny in Group F.

They host Arsenal in the final round of fixtures next month knowing a draw will seal their progression to the last 16 for the second time in the last three years.

"Bayern played very well. But the fact is that we did not play as well as we wanted to," Silva admitted.

"We prepared some things but unfortunately I did not see those things on the field.

"Most teams who come here to Munich lose. We are thinking about Arsenal now. We will try to prepare as well as possible.

"We are going to play at home, this could be an important advantage. We will give our best to qualify."