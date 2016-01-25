We really need and miss Hazard - Ivanovic

Chelsea desperately need Eden Hazard to return to full fitness and form, according to team-mate Branislav Ivanovic.

Hazard was scintillating last season, starting every Premier League game and netting 14 goals as Chelsea cruised to the title.

However, Chelsea's fortunes in 2015-16 have been reflected by Hazard's own form, the Belgium international struggling for fitness while he is yet to score in 28 matches across all competitions.

Hazard featured from the substitutes' bench in Sunday' 1-0 victory at Arsenal, and Ivanovic hopes his team-mate can soon replicate last season's performances as Chelsea hope for a strong end to the campaign.

"I think this is the one piece what we really need and miss," said the defender, who crossed for Diego Costa's winning goal at Arsenal.

"He is also working very hard the last couple of weeks after getting an injury. He is physically in good shape and for sure he will be there in the next couple of games."

Sunday's win at Emirates Stadium saw Chelsea move up to 13th, still 14 points adrift of the top four.

"Maybe the Arsenal win will be the turning point, but it depends on the next match," Ivanovic continued.

"We have to be really careful, we have to get the points from every game. We have to starting winning games regularly.

"We don't know where we can finish, but we are not thinking about that because we know the season for us has been very, very disappointing.

"It's not finished, but that's a positive because we can still change something."