We will be ready for the semis – De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne insisted Manchester City would be ready for a tough test in the Champions League semi-finals after his goal secured a 3-2 aggregate victory over Paris Saint-Germain to secure their place in the last four.

After Sergio Aguero missed a first-half penalty at the Etihad Stadium, City looked set to progress on the away goals rule having drawn 2-2 in Paris in the first leg, but De Bruyne struck a curling shot from the edge of the penalty area to ensure victory.

Real Madrid secured their place in the semi-finals on the same night, and De Bruyne expects a difficult fixture when the draw takes place in Nyon on Friday.

"It feels great. We played a very good game," De Bruyne told BT Sport.

"Everybody fought. We didn’t actually create a lot of chances, but I think we deserved to go through.

"It was a fight. In the first half we deserved to be ahead, and we knew the second half was going to be tough. We created some chances and it’s good that we scored.

"Anything can happen. Obviously, it’s going to be a tough one in the semi-final but PSG was not an easy game either. I'm looking forward to it and we will be ready."

City were without Vincent Kompany for the second leg against PSG, but goalkeeper Joe Hart expects the captain to be fit and ready for the semi-finals.

He said: "It’s an amazing night for us. We've worked hard in this competition.

"I’ve been here since the start of this Champions League run. We did struggle to start with but we've started to piece together results.

"Credit to PSG, they made it a fantastic encounter. I don’t think it was ever going to finish 0-0 with the way both teams played.

"In the previous leg I thought we didn't do the Champions League service with the way we played, but in this leg we really did shine and we’re really happy.

"We're getting everyone fit now. Vinnie is fit and we’re looking to finish the season on a high note."