Welbeck a starting option for Arsenal, says Emery

Unai Emery will consider rewarding Danny Welbeck with more first-team minutes following the Arsenal forward's brace in the 3-1 win over Brentford in the EFL Cup.

Welbeck, 27, netted twice in the first half to set up a hard-earned victory on Wednesday and improve his tally to four goals in six competitive matches.

Despite that form, the England international is yet to start a Premier League match in what is the final season of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette providing roadblocks to a more regular berth.

Emery said he was "very happy" with Welbeck when asked if he wanted the attacker to remain beyond the current campaign and praised the pressure he is applying to the established duo.

"He gives us his quality and also his commitment every day," the Gunners boss told reporters.

"Danny Welbeck is working with this commitment and when he is playing also with a performance like today, I think he's helping the team and we want this.

"Also, it's more chances for us to find the first XI for the next matches with performances like today's.

"Each match is very important for the players, they can show us and show every supporter and every person their performance.

"Tonight, it's a good performance from every player and also Danny Welbeck, he worked with two goals, helping us.

"And for Saturday, he's also another player that I can try, to help the first XI because he's doing very well, with a big commitment."

Arsenal's success against Brentford, sealed thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Lacazette, means they have now won six successive matches in all competitions.

They will attempt to stretch that morale-boosting run to seven when Watford visit in the Premier League on Saturday.