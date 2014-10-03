Welbeck revels in natural striking role

The former Manchester United man scored a hat-trick in Arsenal's 4-1 win over Galatasaray on Wednesday, taking his tally to four since moving to north London.

Often played in support roles at Old Trafford, Welbeck has been deployed as a central striker by Arsene Wenger and the England international feels it is beginning to bear fruit.

While he brushed off comparisons with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, Welbeck insisted he can flourish in a more forward role at the Emirates Stadium.

"You can't start making comparisons like that. Thierry Henry is someone I have looked up to ever since I started playing football," he explained.

"Nobody can really criticise my finishing because they don't really see me playing in a forward position too often. But now I am getting into these positions I want to be sticking the ball in the back of the net.

"I am sure it’s the same with every other striker.

"Obviously people can say I have not scored enough goals but you stick the best strikers on the wing in a four-man midfield and see if they score goals."

Welbeck scored 30 goals in 145 appearances for Manchester United but was one of a host of departures on a busy deadline day in September.

As he continues to adapt to playing alongside the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in Arsenal's attacking ranks, Welbeck feels the goals will continue to flow.

"When I am playing with these sorts of players, they are looking to slip the ball in behind," he said.

"I am always ready for that, looking to make the movement right and get in behind the defenders.

"I am looking to build an understanding with the players and getting to know them better. It is good to play with this calibre of midfielders, they are only going to create chances."