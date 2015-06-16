Welbeck vows to hit new heights to boost Arsenal title bid

Danny Welbeck is confident he has "more levels to go to" and wants to help Arsenal make a sustained bid for the Premier League title next season.

England international Welbeck scored four Premier League goals in 25 appearances last term after joining from Manchester United on transfer deadline day in September.

However, a knee injury meant the forward missed Arsenal's run-in - including a 4-0 FA CUp final victory over Aston Villa - and England's double header against the Republic of Ireland and Slovenia this month.

Arsenal's cup success has led some to suggest that they can challenge the likes of champions Chelsea and Manchester City in the league next season, and Welbeck believes that avoiding a repeat of their slow start this term will be key.

"To miss the FA Cup final was obviously disappointing for me, but great for the club and the fans to retain the trophy," Welbeck said at the launch of Arsenal's new home kit.

"This is the first one I have won and hopefully there are going to be more in the future. We definitely want to push on as a club, with the players we have got there is no reason why we should not be up there challenging for the Premier League, it is something which is within our ambitions as a team.

"Our slow start at the beginning of the season cost us in May, and when we look back on the points we should have got, then we would have been right up there.

"I know I definitely have more levels to go, and I am really looking forwards to doing that next season."

With the likes of Olivier Giroud and England team-mate Theo Walcott providing competition for the central striker role, Welbeck has often found himself playing out wide at the Emirates Stadium, but the 24-year-old welcomes the strength in depth.

"Competition is healthy, it is good and gives the manager a selection headache, which is the best for the team for us to drive forwards and keep improving," he added.