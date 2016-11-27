Wenger is a changed man, says Howe

Eddie Howe has hailed Arsene Wenger for the way he has adapted to the modern game ahead of Bournemouth's Premier League clash away to Arsenal.

Wenger passed 20 years as Arsenal manager this season and will see his side move within three points of leaders Chelsea if they can come out on top in Sunday's fixture.

Howe has been impressed at how the Frenchman has changed to cope with a rapidly changing game and congratulated his opposite number on his consistent record of achieving Champions League qualification.

"I think you have to evolve, you have to change," Howe said to Sky Sports ahead of the match.

"If you don't I think very quickly in the modern climate you get left behind. Your ideas can become dated.

"So he's definitely moulded, changed and adapted as the years have gone by, but he's still found a way to be successful and win competitions.

"To maintain his record in the Champions League has been hugely impressive."

Howe has Bournemouth in 10th position in only their second season in the top flight since winning promotion and reiterated his commitment to the club after being linked with the England job following Sam Allardyce's departure.

The manager feels his team's reliance on a key group of British players as opposed to foreign talent has been crucial to their success.

"It's important in a sense that this is a conscious decision we took as a football club to not disrupt the dressing room too much, to keep a British core," said Howe.

"I think a lot of that is dictated by our finances, our scouting. The structures don't really fit that we can take too many chances in the foreign market, where we're uneducated on certain things that we need to be educated on before making that final call.

"So we've gone for a more British core to keep the players together for longer, to keep a young group and try and make them better through time and a lot of coaching.

"Your priority is your club. You're paid here and you have to do what's right for your club, and it might not be right for everybody.

"But I think it fits well for where we are, in our early steps in the Premier League, to maintain that British core and youth, and to try and educate and develop that group for the benefit and long term of this club."