Wenger: Arsenal are not on Ibrahimovic's case

Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal are not presently pursuing the signing of Paris Saint-Germain star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 34-year-old striker is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, with his contract at the French champions due to expire.

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed another stunning season in 2015-16, with 27 Ligue 1 goals to his name from 24 matches.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with a free transfer swoop at the end of the campaign, but Wenger claims he has not given that any thought.

"At the moment, no - we are not on that case," said Wenger. "We have other worries at the moment in the short term and we are not on Zlatan's case.

"Even at 34 he has a great season with Paris Saint-Germain. But at the moment you can understand that my priority before the Everton game is not to look at possible signings next season in the transfer market.

"I'm just surprised by the name you forward me and at the moment we are not thinking of signing anybody."

Wenger still feels he has enough quality from the attacking resources already at Arsenal and thinks the team as a whole can help them to score more goals.

"I always believe let's improve the quality of our game and then the strikers will benefit from that," said the manager.

"It's always very difficult to blame one or two individuals when you don't score as many goals. I believe we have quality strikers and, if you produce the quality of our game like we did in Barcelona, then our strikers will score goals.

"We are one of the best, if not the best, in creating goalscoring opportunities in the Premier League if you look at the numbers.

"Maybe we need to improve the quality of those chances and look at confidence as they are maybe a bit desperate to score, but I believe we have quality strikers."