Wenger: Arsenal have got confidence back

The win has seen the Gunners leapfrog rivals Tottenham Hotspur into third place, having seemingly looked out of the hunt for a top-four finish.

It was Arsenal’s sixth successive league win after turning around their campaign following a poor start to the season.

And Wenger believes the confidence is back in the squad and has challenged more of his players to find goal-scoring form rather than relying on captain Robin van Persie.

"When the team is very confident you see that many players can score," he said.

"I felt that the attitude was always very good from the players and the confidence comes from results. We turned a few results around and that creates belief."

On the performance against the Toffees, he added: "We had a very strong start in the first 20 minutes, 30 minutes, dominating the game.

"We didn't take our chances and then Everton came back into the game. They became stronger and stronger and we became weaker in the second half, especially. Our link play was not good anymore.

"I felt it was a psychological circumstance. We just wanted to keep the result because it's so important at the moment. But Everton played very well in the second half."

The victory saw the Gunners rise above Spurs for the first time since September and Wenger feels the win will boost morale throughout the squad.

"For us, when you look at the fixtures you know the games when you're in danger. To come out of that will strengthen our belief," he said.

"For us it is very simple - we know for every game until the end of the season we have to stay focused. We have gone through a very difficult period and I believe we have learnt from that."