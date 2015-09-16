Wenger: Arsenal have huge desire to win Champions League

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger acknowledged there is a huge desire from his side to win the club's first Champions League title.

They came closest in making the final in 2006, only to suffer a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in Paris.

Recent campaigns have seen Arsenal struggle to make an impact in the knockout stages, with a last-16 defeat to Monaco last season coming as a major blow.

Wenger, 65, is realistic at how tough the challenge is if his side are to go all the way but insisted it remains a huge goal.

"This drive [to win it] is immense," he said at his press conference ahead of the group-stage tie against Dinamo Zagreb.

"It has never been done at Arsenal and we were very, very, very, close.

"On the other hand, I have been long enough in the job to know you have to be realistic and know that you have to put hard work in.

"If we missed one game last year, then it was our home game with Monaco. We were not patient enough and we wanted to make the difference in the first game.

"We know we have some way to put that right, that is a regret of the season last year. We know as well that we can show that we have learnt from that."

Following Wednesday's game in Croatia, Arsenal face struggling rivals Chelsea in a huge Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.