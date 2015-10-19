Wenger: Arsenal need more focus in Champions League

Arsenal must show the same level of focus as they have done in the Premier League when they face Bayern Munich on Tuesday, says Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners suffered defeats to Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos in their opening two Champions League fixtures and sit bottom of Group F.

However, Arsenal are second in the Premier League, just two points off leaders Manchester City, and the coach is eager for them to replicate their domestic form on the European stage.

"It is a game that we want to win and I believe we have ground to make up in Europe because haven't been at [the] right level in first two matches," Wenger said on Monday.

"Our focus has been stronger in the Premier League than in Europe – this game needs to be at that level.

"We have confidence that we are doing something right. Maybe we could be suspected of not playing the two first games at the right level, not taking them seriously enough, but we will take the focus from the Premier League.

"We prepared well against Dinamo and Olympiacos but they came between Premier League games in which we gave a lot.

"Tomorrow I think everyone will be highly focused."

Arsenal were eliminated by Bayern at the last-16 stage in the previous edition of the Champions League.

The coach offered a reminder of the fact his side have previously beaten great Bayern teams and is sure that Pep Guardiola's men - who have won 12 consecutive competitive fixtures - are not without vulnerabilities.

"There is no team without weaknesses, but I won't come out with them today," Wenger added.

"We must be focused on both sides of our game. Bayern like to go forward, so do we. We want to attack and defend well.

"We are better equipped than last season. We have played great Bayern teams and beaten them, like one that won [the] treble with [Franck] Ribery and [Arjen] Robben at full power."

Wenger confirmed that David Ospina will take no part on Tuesday after returning from international duty with Colombia suffering from a shoulder injury.