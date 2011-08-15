Wenger: Arsenal not in for Mata or Jadson

Spanish international Mata has been a subject of much speculation regarding a possible move to Emirates Stadium, with his arrival previously viewed as a move to offset the outgoing transfers of wantaway duo captain Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri.

Mata, 23, has reportedly attracted interest from a host of clubs this summer, with Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool also rumoured to be interested in signing the attacking midfielder.

Despite a move to the Premier League for Mata looking a distinct possibility earlier this summer, a deal being reached between the two parties now appears unlikely. Wenger was typically unforthcoming in his reasoning behind abandoning the deal for the 23-year-old, but adamant no resolution is in sight.

"We will not do [a deal for] Juan Mata. I don't have to give a reason."

Although the Gunners have signed Ivory Coast forward Gervinho and youngster Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Southampton for substantial transfer fees, Wenger is evidently still under pressure from the fans to purchase players with proven track records.

Another player viewed as a possible replacement to fill the imminent void in the Arsenal midfield is Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian midfielder Jadson. However, the Gunners' boss dismissed the deal outright.

"We are nowhere near on Jadson. We are not talking to Shakhtar about him."

By Killian Woods