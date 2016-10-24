Wenger: Arsenal showed progress with Middlesbrough draw

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes his team showed their developing maturity in their draw against Middlesbrough.

Wenger's men stretched their unbeaten run to 12 games in all competitions with the 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

While his team were expected to win, the Frenchman feels Arsenal sides of the past would have failed to even secure a point.

"We've lost games like that," Wenger said, via the club's website.

"We are in a position where we've come out of [seven] straight wins. We didn't win but before we maybe would've panicked a bit and lost the game."

Arsenal had come into the clash on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of Ludogorets in the Champions League.

Wenger denied complacency was an issue, instead pointing to the European encounter as a reason for his side's performance.

"I don't feel that is the case in training, that the players become complacent. Sometimes you're a bit jaded physically, but we had to dig deep to get things going," he said.

"Unfortunately when you play against teams like Middlesbrough, they watch the Champions League games on television and they are ready physically for the weekend. It's not easy."