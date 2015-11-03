Wenger: Arsenal will attack Bayern

Arsene Wenger wants Arsenal to attack Bayern Munich in their Champions League encounter at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

The north-London side recovered from defeats in their opening two fixtures against Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos to beat the Bavarian outfit 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium last time out.

Wenger knows his team cannot afford another defeat and thinks that playing Bayern at their own, attacking game could be their best chance of that.

"We want a positive result again. We did well last time and that should give us the belief to achieve something tomorrow," Wenger said.

"It will be a good opportunity to show that we have developed as a team.

"I expect Bayern will put us under pressure and be offensive. They have players like [Thomas] Muller, [Robert] Lewandowski and so on.

"Maybe the best for us will be to also attack and try to score. If we lose we get in a difficult position.

"We want to play to win. Bayern is a good team but I am sure we have the quality to compete with them.

"We have won everywhere in Europe and we will try to win this game."

Arsenal occupy third place in Group F, a position which carries qualification to the Europa League at the end of the group stage.

Wenger, however, insisted that failure to make it out of Group F is not being considered.

"We are a team that stick together when things don't go well," the Frenchman added.

"We are not, at the moment, thinking about how we will deal with the Europa League."

The Arsenal coach praised the form displayed by Mesut Ozil this season and feels he is about to hit his peak.

"Mesut Ozil has developed well and won a lot of confidence, winning the World Cup has probably helped," Wenger said.

"He is intelligent and at the best age – 27 to 32 are a player's best years. "