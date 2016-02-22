Wenger confident Sanchez will be 'tuned in' against Barca

Arsene Wenger is confident Alexis Sanchez will hit top gear as Arsenal look to take the fight to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Sanchez has gradually built his fitness and form over the past month since missing 10 games over the festive period due to a hamstring injury.

The Chile star has scored just once since his return to the side, against Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round, and he struggled to make an impact as Hull City left the Emirates Stadium with a gritty 0-0 draw in round five on Saturday.

"I don’t think he was completely ready to come on. It looked like that but he grows with the game does Sanchez," Wenger said in quotes reported by The Mirror.

"He has a game based on risk and when he’s completely tuned in, it becomes dangerous.

"Don’t worry about Tuesday, he will be tuned in."

The form of Barcelona, and their fearsome front three of Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, may be cause for much concern at the Emirates, but Wenger is determined to put Luis Enrique's men on the back foot.

"It’s our best chance no matter how big the chance is. We have to take it and have a go at them. I believe in these big games, in the first tie at home, we can’t be stupid," Wenger said.

"Many times we’ve won away and at home we have conceded. We have to find a good balance between defending and attacking."