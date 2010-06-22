Wenger confirms Koscielny bid

William Gallas, Sol Campbell and Mikael Silvestre are all out of contract at the end of the month and Wenger is keen to bolster his defensive options.

And the Emirates Stadium supremo has revealed that the club have made an offer for the 24-year-old, believed to be in the region of £8 million.

Koscielny is reportedly very keen to move to England and feels that Arsenal would be the perfect destination with their French connection.

But Wenger insisted that a deal to bring the Lorient defender to Arsenal was still to be completed.

"There has been an approach for Koscielny and there still is one," Wenger said.

Koscielny is yet to make his international debut and is eligible to represent France or Poland. He has only been at Lorient for a year after signing from Tours FC.

And the player’s agent, Stephane Canard, stated that the player has told his employers that he wants to make a move to the Gunners.

"Laurent told the Lorient president and coach that he wants to move to Arsenal come what may," he said in the Daily Mail.

"It is hard to ignore interest from Arsene Wenger. Lorient's directors want to get over £8.3m from Arsenal.

"We have held talks with them, and with a sell-on clause inserted in the deal we are not far off agreement."

