Wenger criticism baffles counterpart Redknapp

QPR head north to the Emirates Stadium off the back of a thrilling come-from-behind 3-2 win over West Brom at the weekend, secured by Charlie Austin's brace.

Arsenal were victims of a late goal on Sunday as Martin Skrtel struck in stoppage time to snatch a 2-2 draw which leaves Wenger's men sixth in the Premier League table.

Pressure has mounted on Wenger this season, with sections of the Arsenal support calling for the Frenchman to step down after 18 years in charge.

However, Redknapp has rounded on his counterpart's detractors, and is certain Wenger will get Arsenal back into the top four by the time May rolls around.

He said: "I can't believe why Arsene Wenger would get any stick.

"Arsenal are a good side and I still think they will finish in the top four.

"I can't see them being out the four, they do it every year and I don't see why they won't do it again this year.

"They have excellent players and they have had lots of injuries to key players. They have pace, movement and passing. They are a good team to watch."