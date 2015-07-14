Wenger dismisses Ozil exit rumours

Arsene Wenger has moved to dismiss talk that Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil could be in line to join Juventus.

Ozil moved to the Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid two years ago and has made 48 Premier League appearances in that time.

After a promising start to his Arsenal career, Ozil's form last season faded somewhat, but Wenger has rubbished rumours the Germany international is set for a switch to Serie A champions Juve.

"I never spoke to him on the football front but the suggestions are created always by people who want to create news but there's nothing concrete in that," said the Arsenal boss.

"He's an important player for our team and he's a player we count on to continue our development and success."

Arsenal have already brought in goalkeeper Petr Cech from Chelsea and Wenger is not ruling out more arrivals as the club looks to secure a first Premier League title since 2004.

"I don't close the door if we find any player who can strengthen the squad," he said.

"We have strengthened already, and I believe part of the success of the team is the level of cohesion and we have that and I think at the moment what is important for our squad including myself, is to see how we can move forward again.

"We feel at the end of the season last year we moved forward. I know it will not be enough.

"This pre-season we have to move forward again together and that is more important than finding the miraculous player who wins everything. I believe we have the quality and it's about how we can be stronger together."