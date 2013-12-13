Wenger does not envy strength of City squad

The Emirates Stadium outfit sit top of the Premier League with 35 points from 15 fixtures and are on a four-match unbeaten run in the top flight.

Arsenal's title credentials are sure to be challenged in the next two fixtures with a visit to Manuel Pellegrini's side on Saturday followed by a home clash with Chelsea.

City have been in superb form at the Etihad Stadium this term, winning all seven of their home league fixtures and racking up an impressive 29 goals on their own turf.

But Wenger insists his side can head into the fixture with no fear and believes his squad has greater flexibility.

"City has a strong squad, I don't deny that," he said. "But when I look at my squad, I don't envy them.

"We have more creative players and we are more versatile so it's easier for me to rotate."

Wenger is anticipating an exciting encounter between two sides that enjoy playing attacking football. And the Frenchman has challenged his players to send out a huge statement by opening up a nine-point gap over City with victory at the weekend.

He added: "Let's not forget if City lose they are nine points behind, so they have negative pressure. We have positive pressure.

"We want to do well, we have a cushion, we are not under massive pressure. We have an opportunity to show we are a good team and that's an opportunity we want to take.

"This is the next test and it's a game where we can make a difference and what we want to do is to be ourselves with our quality, spirit and attitude and we want to get a result.

"I have been questioned so many times about our defence, but we like to score goals and go forward. But Man City can do that as well. Pellegrini is an offensive manager and so am I."

Wenger also allayed concerns about the timing of the fixture after midfielder Mikel Arteta was critical of Arsenal playing the game in Saturday's early kick-off just three days after their UEFA Champions League encounter with Napoli.

"I don't complain about the timing of the fixtures, we don't use it as an excuse," he continued. "When you play Wednesday night and Saturday morning you cannot do a lot in training, it's mostly recovery."